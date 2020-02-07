Herman Henry Neddermeyer, Jr. July 7, 1941 - January 29, 2020 Herman Henry Neddermeyer, Jr. was born July 7, 1941, in Ute, Iowa, the son of Herman and Elizabeth Neddermeyer. It was always remembered his family saying Herman was born the 7th month, 7th day, 7 pounds 7 ounces, and 7th grandchild. He passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa, at the age of seventy-eight. Herman was baptized into Christ August 3, 1941, and confirmed his faith March 5, 1956. He received his education in the Ute school and graduated from Ute High School with the class of 1959. Following graduation, Herman began farming with his father. While Herman was his given name, most people called him Hermie. After several years of farming he was also employed at Mapleton Livestock Auction and also hauled livestock for many area farmers. It was evident he never really retired, as people would still see cows and calves on the farm and Hermie on the skid loader. Hermie was united in marriage with Marilyn Bruhn on September 20, 1980, at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. He lived his entire life on the home farm where he raised hogs and Black Angus and Dutch Belt cattle. He enjoyed barbecuing for seed corn field days and other occasions, as well as traveling to Hawaii, taking bus tours, visiting friends in Spirit Lake and attending his grandchildren's activities. He was a lifelong member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute and was one who always handed out bulletins for services. Preceding him in death were his parents and one stepson, Reggie. Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Sara (Rick) and Rita (Craig); two stepchildren, Sandy (Dale) and Randy (Mary); one stepdaughter-in-law, Debbie; five grandchildren: Tyler (Jessica), Breanna (Milo), Kendall, Justin, and Molly; eight step-grandchildren: Derick (Amanda), Clint, Staci (Jamie), Delby, Emily (Timothy), Stephanie, Jarad (Pam) and Jenn (Colton); two great-grandchildren: Corbin and Ellie; thirteen step-great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kamden, Karsen, Kyler, Vinson, Quinten, Will, Oliver, Cael, Austin, Brayden, Caden and Shae; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute, Iowa. Rev. Nathan Peitsch officiated the service with interment in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute. Organist Lynette Thies provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Lift High the Cross," "There is an Hour of Peaceful Rest" and "Abide with Me." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Breanna Rabourn, Stephanie Gronau, Emily Fishburn, Kendall Corbitt, Jenn Heiden, Molly Cline and Staci Spittler. Serving as pallbearers were Justin Ferraro, Derick Bruhn, Jarad Gronau, Delby Bruhn, Tyler Corbitt and Clint Bruhn. The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the Ladies Aid and catered by Staley's. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.