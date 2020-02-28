Andrew J. Nelson January 14, 1927 - Febrary 13, 2020 Andrew J. Nelson "Andy" was born on January 14, 1927, son of Andrew R. & Esther K. (Sallstrom) Nelson in Scottsbluff, NE. His dad was a carpenter and his mother learned some nursing skills while working at a Salvation Army Hospital. During the years of the depression Andy's parents opened their home to those recovering from illness, as a way of income for the family. His father added on to their home where it eventually grew to a 40 patient hospital and 13 doctors on staff. It was called Fairacres and owned it for 16 years; sold it to a Catholic Institution in 1945. Through those years Andy had different duties such as buying groceries for the hospital. Andy graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1945. In 1946 he & his family moved to Colorado. While attending an Evangelical Covenant Church in Greeley, CO, Andy met his lifelong friend, Herb Duell. Herb invited Andy to attend a Bible Camp in Estes Park where Andy met many wonderful friends. There he dedicated his life to serve the Lord. Herb met the love of his life, Elaine Johnson in Odebolt, IA while attending a Midwest conference with his pastor in 1949. Elaine and her sister, Virginia Johnson attended the College of Education in Greeley Co that same year to update their teaching certificates. Andy met Virginia and love blossomed in their hearts; best friends were now brothers in law! Andy and Virginia were married in the Odebolt Evangelical Covenant Church on Nov 24,1950. They were blessed with two children, Wesley(1952)and Beverly(1955)both born in Colorado. In 1957 physical demands of farming proved too much for Andy so he took the opportunity to purchase a Sundry Store in Kiron, Iowa. His condition was diagnosed in 1979 as a gluten intolerance. The family operated Nelson Sundries from 1957-1971. Andy retired after working 20 years at Johnson -Kehl Drug. In 1990 Andy began delivering flowers for Albertsen's Flower Bouquet. Andy and Virginia downsized their home by moving to Realife 2008. Andy and his wife were members of First Baptist Church, Kiron; then Denison Baptist. Most recently attended Grace Free Church, Denison. Andy entered Eventide nursing home in March 2016 where he resided up to his passing on February 13, 2020 attaining the age of 93 years and 30 days. Those proceeding him in death include his parents, siblings Margaret (Jim) Gosnell, Arthur William "Bill" (Renae)Nelson and Lorraine (Carl) Hendrickson, his son, Wesley, in 2010. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, H. Virginia Nelson, daughter Beverly(Brent)Huldeen of Greenwood, IN, grandchildren, Mitch (Erin) Nelson; Sarah Strauss (fiancé Jerry Rafferty)Philip (Suzi) Huldeen; and Ruth (Philip)Jensen; great grandchildren Brenna and Laney Nelson; Elias and Lucy Strauss; Roger and Micah Jensen; and Elsie Huldeen; along with many other family members & friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.