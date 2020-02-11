Ray Williams, 85, of Charter Oak, died Monday, February 10, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Myra; three daughters, Phyllis, Tammy and Laura; two sons, Timothy and Todd; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Neil, Phillip and Dally; and five sisters, Roseanne, Donna, Betty, Janet and Colleen.
