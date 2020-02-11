Ray Williams, 85, of Charter Oak, died Monday, February 10, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Myra; three daughters, Phyllis, Tammy and Laura; two sons, Timothy and Todd; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Neil, Phillip and Dally; and five sisters, Roseanne, Donna, Betty, Janet and Colleen.

To send flowers to the family of Ramon Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramon's Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Rosary
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:00PM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramon's Rosary begins.
Feb 13
Prayer Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
7:00PM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramon's Prayer Service begins.
Feb 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:30AM
St. Boniface Catholic
412 Cedar Ave.
Charter Oak, IA 51439
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramon's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.