Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD TO NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS PORTIONS OF IOWA... .THIS MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON, SNOW WILL SPREAD FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ACROSS IOWA. SEVERAL INCHES OF ACCUMULATING SNOW, ALONG WITH SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS GUSTING FROM 30 TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED DURING THIS TIMEFRAME... REDUCING VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE-HALF OF A MILE AT TIMES. AFTER MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS OVERNIGHT, STRONG NORTHWESTERLY WINDS GUSTING OVER 45 MPH, ACCOMPANIED BY RAPIDLY COOLING TEMPERATURES, WILL SUPPORT "FLASH FREEZE" CONDITIONS ON ROADWAYS, ALONG WITH BLOWING SNOW REDUCING VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES IN NORTHERN IOWA. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW THIS AFTERNOON TRANSITIONING TO MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED OVERNIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND IMPACT POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&