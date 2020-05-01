Private family services will be conducted for Reynold Gehlsen, 92, of Denison, with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
He died Thursday, April 30, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include three sons, Brett Gehlsen, Troy Gehlsen and Shawn Gehlsen; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Joens and Sandra Hanson.
