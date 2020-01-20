Roger Houston, 78, of Dow City, died Saturday at Denison Care Center.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, at the United Methodist Church in Dow City.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, January 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Joe; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Ken; and one sister, Helen.
