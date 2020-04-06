Private family services will be conducted for Rosemarie Schoessler, 77, of Lake Ozark, Missouri. She died Sunday, April 5, at her home.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Paul, and five children.
