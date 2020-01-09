Ruth Mary Kragel, 93, of St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Denison, died Tuesday, January 7, in St. Joseph.

Graveside services will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

The Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include three sons, Don Kragel, Dennis Kragel and David Kragel; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Earl Dozler.

