Ruth M. Seieroe, 88, of Ute, died Tuesday, January 7, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
A funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Committal will follow at St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute.
Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of funeral arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Rock Seieroe, of Ute.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Seieroe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.