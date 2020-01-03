Wayne Arthur Sahl February 14, 1947 - December 25, 2019 Wayne Arthur Sahl was born February 14, 1947, in Denison, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Magda Ludemann Sahl. He passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa, at the age of seventy-two. Wayne received his education in the Denison Community Schools and graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1965. He enlisted in the United States Navy March 31, 1966 and served his country during the Vietnam War. Wayne was honorably discharged October 17, 1969, with the rank of E-5 and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Navy Expeditionary Rifle Medal. While in the Navy, Wayne was united in marriage to Cheryl Rochholtz in San Diego and they were blessed with two children, Wendy and Fletcher. He later enjoyed the long-time companionship of Linda Ahrenholtz and gained three stepdaughters, Danielle, Beth and Holly. After completing his military service, Wayne continued his education at Universal Trade School for HVAC in Council Bluffs, Iowa and worked at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. He then moved to Denison in 1976 and started his own HVAC business, Sahl Service, which he continued to operate at the time of his death. Wayne enjoyed poker playing, other cards and gambling. Fishing also provided him many hours of enjoyment, sometimes in Canada and several times in South Dakota. Wayne was very happy that he was able to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and also travel to Colorado to visit the kids. Comedy, news shows, politics, public affairs and round table discussions at Cronk's were things he liked watching and taking part in. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his companion, Linda; one sister, Luana and her husband, Marlan. Survivors include: his children, Wendy and Fletcher; three stepdaughters, Danielle and her husband, Jeff, Beth and her husband, Jason, and Holly; ten grandchildren: Samantha, Meredith, Noah, Hannah, Emmett, Cole, Evan, Owen, Ayla and Tyler; one brother, Kenneth and his wife, Kathleen; two sisters, Connie and her husband, Roger, and Linda and her husband, Lowell; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa, with Jeff Johnson officiating the service. Music selections included recordings of "Amazing Grace" by Alan Jackson and "I Can Only Imagine" by Mercy Me. Interment was in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Military Honors were members of the Van Meter American Legion Post 403 and the United States Navy. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
