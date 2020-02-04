Sandra McCoid Miedl, 60, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Wednesday, January 29, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Vail Community Building.
Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her mother, Helen; four brothers, Ron, Russell, Randy and Robert; and special friend, Betty.
