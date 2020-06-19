Beatrice Faye Snyder February 26, 1927 - June 9, 2020 Beatrice Faye Snyder was born February 26, 1927, in the farm home north of Manilla, Crawford County, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Gertie Jensen. She passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of ninety-three. Bea was baptized into Christ May 15, 1927, and confirmed her faith December 6, 1942, both at Astor Lutheran Church. She later became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Bea received her elementary education at a rural school and at Manilla Elementary. She continued her education at the Manilla High School and graduated with the class of 1944. Bea was a homemaker and was employed as a bookkeeper for Farmers Elevator in Denison. In her later years, she was employed part time at the Huebner Funeral Home where she assisted with visitations. Owning her own home for a number of years, she moved into Realife November 1, 2010, and subsequently moved into Eventide where she resided the past couple years. Very active in community organizations, Bea was a member of Zion Ladies Aid, Zion Altar Guild and the Jefferson Friendly Club. Bea also worked in the snack bar and with Telecare at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Loving to play cards, she was involved with various card clubs and also enjoyed bowling, embroidering quilts and crocheting. Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Gertie; one sister, Eileen and her husband, Merle; and one son-in-law, Wayne. Survivors include: two daughters, Diana and her husband, Bill, and Jeanette; two granddaughters, Michelle and Danielle; two great-grandsons, Luis and Justin; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison,Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in the Manning Cemetery in Manning, Iowa. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymn "The Old Rugged Cross." Recordings of 'On the Wings of a Snow White Dove" by Eldon Hardekopf and "Footsteps Walking With Me" by Daniel O'Donnell were also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Dorothy Childress and Susan Ernst. Serving as pallbearers were LeRoy Childress, Gary Reisz, Darell Jensen, Dennis Huebner, Sean Ernst and Glenn Wigg. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.