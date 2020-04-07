Elven E. Steenbock April 18, 1921 - April 1, 2020 Elven E. Steenbock, age 98, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born April 18, 1921 in rural Harrison County, Iowa to the late Hans and Meta (Ehlers) Steenbock. Elven was a lifetime farmer. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia, Iowa. He served in various positions at the church throughout his life. He graduated from Persia High School with the class of 1938 and attended his 80th Class reunion in 2018. He married Marceda "Jane" Martens on February 2, 1947. Elven was on the board of directors for Farm Bureau of Iowa. He and Jane were honorary members of the Shelby County Historical Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marceda "Jane" Steenbock; brothers, Elmer, Lester and Arnold Steenbock; sister, Eunice Groelz; son-in-law, Roger Maness; great grandson, Alexander Maness. Elven is survived by his children, Susan Trede (Tom), Timothy Steenbock (Nancy), Gregory Steenbock (Lorna); sister, Marie Arentson (Verl); sister-in-law, Vivienne Steenbock; 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Cortege will leave Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday April 4, 2020. Those wishing to pay their respects to Elven can wait along the procession route. Cortege will travel to Bomgaar's parking lot and then up Railroad Highway through Underwood, Neola and then onto Persia. Once there, we will go up Main Street and go past Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. Cortege will then proceed to Minden via Railroad Hwy and Hwy 83. He will be laid to rest in the Minden, Iowa Cemetery at a private graveside service. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia, Iowa.
