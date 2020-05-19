Karen Kay Steuart October 14, 1939 - May 8, 2020 Karen Kay Steuart was born October 14, 1939, in Crawford County, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon and Bette Hansen. She passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of eighty. Karen was baptized into Christ March 2, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa, by Rev. C.W. Schmidt and confirmed by Rev. Schmidt March 29, 1953, also at Zion. Being quite intelligent, Karen was allowed to advance a grade and started her senior year at the age of fifteen before graduating from Denison High School. She was united in marriage to Louie Duncan and the couple lived in California while Louie was in the service. Upon returning to Denison, Karen was employed as a legal secretary for the Gilcrest Law Office. She then was employed at Iowa Beef Processors in Emporia, Kansas, working the night shift so that she could attend beauty school. After receiving her beautician's license, she returned to Iowa and owned the Tears and Shears Beauty Shop for nearly twenty years. Her employment years continued as she partnered with Morris Kuker in operating the Circle K Bar and then moved to Omaha where she was a telemarketer. After retiring in 2018, she moved back to Iowa and lived in Charter Oak. Playing cards was her favorite pastime, even traveling to area towns to play. Karen also enjoyed going to the casino, bowling, vegetable gardening and canning the produce she grew. She was a good cook and will be remembered for her canned spaghetti sauce. Through the years, she shared her home with her cats and had a special place in her heart for them. Karen was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: one daughter, Deb and her husband, Rick; two granddaughters, Niki and Rachel and her husband, Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Ty and Ava; other relatives and friends. Private Memorial Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig, Iowa with Rev. Richard Merrill officiating.Music selection included "The Old Rugged Cross" by Alan Jackson. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.
