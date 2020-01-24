Ten Eyck, Denise

Denise Jo (Ohl) Ten Eyck May 27, 1954 - January 7, 2020 Denise J (Ohl) Ten Eyck, age 65, the daughter of Darrell and Virgine Ohl was born on May 27, 1954 in Denison Iowa. Denise was called home to join her Mother, Virgine and Father Darrell and beloved sister Rhonda on Jan 7, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Denise was known to be a very dedicated employee, giving 20+ years at Farmland Foods in Denison when moving to Omaha to be closer to her daughter. She attended Xenon International, earning her cosmetology license and graduating Valedictorian of her class and spent several years providing her expertise in product knowledge. Denise spent the last of her working career at Home Depot, where she was committed to Inventory Management for over 10 years. More important to Denise was the love she shared for her niece and nephews, as she was fondly known as "Niecy". When her grandson Emerson was born her life took on a new name, Mimi and her life's purpose was to give as much love and attention to her grandson, spending her days picking him up from school and saying yes to his every need. Denise is survived by her daughter, Joey Dyer, Omaha. Grandson Emerson Dyer, Omaha. Sisters Pam (Doug) Soseman, Denison and Shelley (Bob) Starman, Denison. Her two nephews, Chris Soseman, Iowa City and Taylor Starman, Boone. And niece, Madison Starman, Urbandale. Her CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:00 P.M., January 26, 2020 at Boulders Conference Center, 1215 Donna Reed Road, Denison, Iowa 51442.
