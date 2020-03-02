Terry Deiber, 70, of Denison, died Sunday, March 1, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Funeral services for will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; one son, Dan; four grandchildren; and one brother, Stanley.
To send flowers to the family of Terry Deiber, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.