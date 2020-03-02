Terry Deiber, 70, of Denison, died Sunday, March 1, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Funeral services for will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; one son, Dan; four grandchildren; and one brother, Stanley.

