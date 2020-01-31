Donald LeRoy Ulmer July 20, 1934 - January 24, 2020 Donald LeRoy Ulmer, 85, died on January 24, 2020, at the Eventide Nursing Home in Denison, Iowa. He was born on July 20, 1934, near Woodbine, Iowa to Jacob and Gussie (Sewing) Ulmer. He grew up in the Woodbine area and graduated from Woodbine Normal School in 1952. On December 12, 1953, Donald married Mary Miles at the Dunlap Methodist Church. The couple lived west of Dunlap and then west of Dow City. Don worked for Hap Heistand, drove truck for Ganzhorn Trucking in Woodbine, Hicks Trucking in Dunlap, Hunt Transportation, Transcon Trucking, Consolidated Freight, PIE Trucking and then Krajicek Inc. Donald retired from Krajicek, Inc at the age of 72 years. Don was married to Irvalee Bamford for eighteen years. Donald loved his grandkids and following all their various activities. He enjoyed college sports ~ especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was also a Chicago Cubs fan. Donald enjoyed the out-of-doors. He hunted, fished, and camped. Donald loved to harass the waitresses and his nurses. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; grand-daughter, Jessica Hoffman; and three siblings, Jake Ulmer, Jr. Gerald Ulmer and Arlene Nichols. He is survived by his five children, Greg Ulmer and his wife Melanie of Harlan, Iowa, Nancy and her husband Jim Allen of Denison, Iowa, Julie Findlay of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jane McAndrews of Dunlap, Iowa and Debbie and her husband Alan Rule of Billings, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucille Hull and Thelma Ulmer both of Denison, Iowa and many other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, Iowa. The celebrant was Beth Fouts. The recorded musical selections were, "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash and "The Old Rugged Cross" by George Jones. The honorary pallbearers were Lisa Hansen, Earl King, Scott Nemitz, Tonya Olsen, Amy Poole, and Bob Thul. The pallbearers were Timothy Hoffman, Jason King, Jeremy King, Phil McAndrews, Allan Ulmer, Justin Ulmer, and Mark Ulmer. His final resting place is at the Woodbine Cemetery in Woodbine, Iowa. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of the arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.