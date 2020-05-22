Ungerer, Sue

Sue Elaine Ungerer February 2, 1941 - May 16, 2020 Sue Elaine Ungerer of Denison, Iowa, formerly of Kismet, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of seventy-nine at her home in Denison, Iowa, surrounded by her daughters. She was born in Marysville, Kansas, February 2, 1941, to Otto and Vera Schweitzberger. Sue was united in marriage to Darold (Tiny) Ungerer February 2, 1958,in Meade, Kansas, and were privileged to spend fifty-two years together. Four children were born to this union: Jetta, Traci, Kelli and Robert. Sue's life was spent as a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother being known as "Granny Sue". She was a member of the Kismet Town Cryers for many years and the Kismet United Methodist Church, having many friends in the Kismet community. Preceding her in death were her husband, Tiny; one son, Robert; two grandsons, Gus and Derek; one great-grandson, Lochlan; and one son-in-law, Don. Survivors include: three daughters: Jetta (Eric), Traci (Jerry), and Kelli; six grandchildren: Dru (Tab), Justin (Barb), Angie (Kevin), Nathan (Dena), Tyler (Lauren), and Paige; fourteen great-grandchildren: Alexis, Kalob, Ashlynn, Wyatt, Autumn, Bethany, Wyatt, Daniel, Spencer, Dakota, Gabriel, Caden, Mara, and Brekan; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Kismet Cemetery in Kismet, Kansas with Rev. Bob Deacon officiating. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
