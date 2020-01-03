Vicki Sharp, 71, of Dow City, died Wednesday, January 1, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Randy; her children, Christie, Jeff and Brenda; step-children, Nathan, Dusti and Elizabeth; six sisters, Cathy, Ronda, Laurie, Carleen, Anita and Mariellen; three brothers, David, Dan and Tom; 10 grandchildren; and 11 step-grandchildren.
