Virginia Inez Atkinson, 98, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Tuesday, December 17.
Graveside services will be at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Kiron Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Judy Camigi, of Dixon, California; one son, Timothy D. Reynolds, of Little Falls, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.