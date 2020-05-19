Robert "Bob" Weber February 21, 1930 - April 24, 2020 Robert Dean "Bob" Weber, 90, died peacefully on Friday April 24, 2020. He was born February 21, 1930, near Dunlap, to Henry and Nellie (Holihan) Weber. He attended country school through the 8th grade. In 1951, Robert enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corp, 1st Division, Platoon 1, #5 becoming one of the few, and the proud. He then volunteered to be a frontline machine gunnist in the Korean War where he received the Purple Heart for his injuries. He returned to fighting after recovering for love of his country. After his honorable discharge in 1954, he returned to the family farm to farm with his brother, Don. He married Patricia "Lorraine" Sullivan on December 28, 1956, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap. Robert was a grain, hog and cattle farmer. In the 1960s he took on another job at the Denison Hide Company (later became IBP). He was a dedicated employee there for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 65. Bob loved the outdoors and nature. He loved hunting and fishing. He became quite the gardener after retirement sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends, and his community. Bob was very creative and inventive; and had his own way of fixing things. He was a great story teller with many drawn to him to listen. He enjoyed music and would go almost anywhere to hear his son Mark's band. After his wife passed, Bob started raising bunnies. People came from far and near to pet the bunnies. Most of all, Bob loved his family. He spent his whole life, breaking his back, to provide for them and stated often how proud he was of all of them. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; all of his siblings, Irene, Dorothy, Marie, Mildred, Lucille, Raymond, Delores, Donald, Ronald, JoAnn, and Phyllis; and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his seven children, Diane (Stoy) Asmussen, Colleen (Jeff) Cornelius, Susan (Mark) Nemitz, Donald (Myra) Weber, Timothy (Lisa) Weber, Mark (Patricia) Weber, Julie (Donald) Stavneak; 18 grandchildren, Sheri (Kipp) Kanne, Ashley (Brian) Paterson, Michael (Vicki) Nemitz, Nichole (Nick) Schroeder, Trevor Asmussen, Heather and Derrick Cornelius, Matthew (Brittney) Nemitz, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Weber, Haley (Zach) Weber, Samuel and Abby Weber, Sullivan Stavneak, Molly (Jack) Weber, Hannah Weber, Lucia, Joslyn, and Hazel Stavneak; six great-grandchildren, Weber Kanne, Harper Schroeder, Braytn Kanne, Carter and Paisley Schroeder, Brooks Paterson, and Baby Boy Weber in June; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Jack) Roane and Sally Sullivan; and many other family and friends. A vehicle graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, Iowa. Friends are welcome to join at the cemetery but please stay at your cars. A sound system will be set up so everyone can hear the service. The reader will be Ben Weber. The musicians will be Mark Weber and Bob's grandchildren. Military graveside rites will be held by the Dunlap American Legion Post #224. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
