James Ralph Werkmeister January 21, 1952 - March 11, 2020 James Ralph Werkmeister was born January 21, 1952, the son of Ralph and Violet Werkmeister. He passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in rural Denison, Iowa, at the age of sixty-eight. James was baptized into Christ February 17, 1952, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake, Iowa, and confirmed his faith March 19, 1967, at Faith Lutheran Church in Early, Iowa. He received his education in the Early schools and graduated from Crestland Community High School in Early, Iowa, with the class of 1971. James was employed as an equipment operator for Crawford County. He was united in marriage to Peggy Downing at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison May 18, 1996. Having an interest in farming, James collected anything International Harvester. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and country dancing, the best two stepper around. He also enjoyed sitting around the campfire telling stories and would cut firewood for the campfires but would not go camping himself. He built their home and was quite creative, turning scrap metal into works of art. Watching western movies and older shows also brought him many hours of entertainment. James was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Eric. Survivors include: his wife, Peggy; three children, Mickey and his wife, Kim, Tina and her husband, Tim, and Carrie and her husband, Aaron; seven grandchildren; five step grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; four sisters, Judie, Peggy and her husband, Robert, Linda and Marlys; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake, Iowa. Rev. Kurt Kaiser officiated the service with interment in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Organist Carol Nuetzman provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Old Rugged Cross," "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." Serving as pallbearers were Wyatt Bandow, Gaylen Marsh, Aaron Perkins, Mickey Fuller, Wade Perkins, Tim Davis and Michael Fries. The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by Doc's Place and Daughters of Peace. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
