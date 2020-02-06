Willetta Sander, 107, of Denison, died Tuesday, February 4, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Manning City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include three daughters, Marlys, Susan and Judi; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

