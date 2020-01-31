Wonne Kuhlmann, 83, of Ricketts, died Wednesday, January 29, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Tracy; one son, Brian; and four grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Wonne Kuhlmann, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wonne's Visitation begins.
Feb 5
Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
104 Birch Street
Charter Oak, IA 51439
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wonne's Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.