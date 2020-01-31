Wonne Kuhlmann, 83, of Ricketts, died Wednesday, January 29, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Tracy; one son, Brian; and four grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.