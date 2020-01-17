Upcoming Legislative Forums
Jan. 20: Town & Country Credit Union, Harlan 10 a.m.
Jan. 25: Logan Community Center, 10 a.m.
Week One of the 2020 Legislative session began Monday January 13th. This has proven to be an intense and productive week for me as Judiciary Chair, highlighted by one meeting after another, in 15-minute increments, from 8am til 5 in the afternoon each day. This meeting schedule was thankfully interrupted by the Condition of the State, Judiciary and Guard addresses. In this week’s newsletter, I will highlight the priorities of the Governor, given in her address to the Legislature. Many of the Governor’s priorities closely mirror priorities I have discussed leading up to the start of session.
Iowa’s Worker Shortage – Building on work done over the last several sessions with Future Ready Iowa and Last Dollar Scholarship initiatives, we need to take additional steps to attack the skills gap and other obstacles limiting the potential of our citizens and businesses.
Child Care – This is a major issue that contributes to Iowa’s workforce shortage. Removing the cliff effect in state childcare assistance, which encourages citizens not to take raises or promotions because they end up worse off financially, is an example of sensible change that will help childcare be more affordable while also encouraging citizens to realize their full potential.
Broadband – Continuing to find ways to expand reliable high-speed internet services to every part of our state.
K-12 School Funding – The Governor recommends a $103 million increase for K-12 schools, a 2.5% increase, in addition to an increase in transportation funding to address the inequity in rural areas. House Republicans will consider this in the bigger discussion of meeting all of our state’s priorities and spending taxpayer money wisely.
Invest in Iowa Act – The Governor proposes to reduce income tax rates on Iowans; create a sustainable funding source for recent mental health reforms; reduce property taxes; and fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust that was approved by Iowans in 2010. Under this plan, she proposes a penny increase in the sales tax. Overall, this would be a reduction in taxes for Iowans. I will be looking closely at the details in the days to come, but this proposal appears to meet my previously stated requirement that in order for me to support any sales tax increase, it must be part of a bigger package that reduces taxes on Iowans.
Protect Life Amendment – The Governor expressed her support for amending the Iowa Constitution, in light of the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision to place a fundamental right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. I deeply appreciate our Governor’s courageous stand for our unborn children. I will do all I can to get the Protect Life Amendment passed during this legislative session.
I am thankful for my family’s love and patience as I serve away from home in the Iowa House. I am thankful to my staff, Amanda and Angie, for their incredible support. I am also deeply thankful and honored to serve as your State Representative. My email address is steven.holt@legis.iowa.gov. You can call me at 712-269-4042.
