My second oldest grandson is graduating high school this year and even though he is not going into an agriculture related, nursing or education field, it reminds me that it is time for me to let everyone know that Farm Bureau has a scholarship program for those who are pursuing a career in those areas.
Iowa Farm Bureau Federation awards (54) $1,000 scholarships annually to students pursuing the completion of a two- or four-year college degree majoring in agriculture, nursing or education.
Crawford County Farm Bureau awards scholarships for those same majors at the county level as well.
The Crawford County scholarship recipients last year were Travis Feilmeier (construction management) from Kuemper High School and Abagale Lingle (secondary education with health emphasis) from IKM-Manning High School.
To apply for the scholarship, the student’s parents need to be members of Farm Bureau. Remember this is only one of the many benefits, and you do not have to be a farmer to become a Farm Bureau member.
To become a member or to receive other benefit information, contact our office administrator, Lynn Ross, in the Denison Crawford County Farm Bureau office at 712-263-3157.
The scholarship applications are now available on the IFBF website in a working PDF format. The application can be found at www.iowafarmbureau.com under the member benefits section then choose scholarship and grants.
If you prefer a hard copy of the application, you can contact Lynn Ross at the Crawford County Farm Bureau office. Also, area guidance counselors have received the information and can be of assistance to interested students.
Applications are due to the Crawford County office by February 28, 2020.
By supporting and promoting key areas such as family farms, education, health care programs, renewable energy initiatives and more, Farm Bureau works with you side-by-side to strengthen Iowa’s communities and help ensure a good quality of life for all of us.
Connie Riesselman, Crawford County Farm Bureau President
