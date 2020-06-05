Shelley Fabares’ commentary about Donna Reed
reminds Trump and everyone about the real Donna Reed
Shelley Fabares, an ally of the Donna Reed Foundation, recently replied to comments about the late Denison native Donna Reed by President Trump.
While talking to reporters recently, Trump was asked a question that he didn’t like by a female reporter. Trump implied that the reporter should be more like the image many have of Donna Reed’s character on the long-running “The Donna Reed Show.”
Fabares’ pitch-perfect commentary is titled “President Trump Got Donna Reed All Wrong. I Knew Her and Here’s What She Taught Me.”
Shelley, who played the teenage daughter on “The Donna Reed Show,” pointed out that the real Donna Reed was much more than a character on a popular sitcom.
Donna Mullenger grew up on a farm south of Denison, graduated from Denison High School and went to Hollywood to fulfill her acting dreams. She co-starred in the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” and won the Academy Award for her unforgettable portrayal of a prostitute in “From Here to Eternity.”
Reed was ahead of her time in advocating for better motion picture roles for female actors and maintained high standards in choosing roles in films. She was known in Hollywood as the consummate professional.
Donna Reed opposed the Vietnam War and spoke out through her nationwide movement, “Another Mother for Peace.”
New Yorker writer Jean Mayer wrote: “Reality check. Donna Reed was an anti-war and civil rights activist and professional actor who only played a housewife on TV.”
People Magazine called her “a progressive celebrity for her time” who was “different from the image that Trump had in his head.”
I encourage people to go online and read Shelley’s response to Trump in its entirety. It’s also on my Facebook page.
It was good to hear from Shelley, who visited Denison several times to participate in Donna Reed Festivals. As one who was involved in organizing the first Donna Reed Festival and also the Donna Reed Foundation for the Performing Arts, I can attest that those efforts were successful because of the early and steadfast support from Shelley and her TV show co-star Paul Petersen.
Thank you, Shelley, for reminding everyone about the real Donna Mullenger, who was loved nationwide as the incomparable Donna Reed.
Chuck Signs, Denison
