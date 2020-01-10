Among his campaign planks, billionaire philanthropist and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer would address climate change, remove the influence of lobby money from national politics and propose term limits for U.S. representatives and senators.
Steyer, 62, from California, started Farallon Capital in the 1980s. In 2012, he sold his ownership in the hedge fund.
He and wife, Kat Taylor, signed the Giving Pledge, which commits to give much of their wealth to charity.
Steyer joined the Democratic presidential race in July, but before that he provided funding to a number of political measures, including an effort to impeach President Trump through the group Need to Impeach, which was started in October 2017.
In an interview with Steyer’s national campaign manager, Heather Hargreaves, the Bulletin and Review asked if the fact that Steyer made profits from oil companies as a hedge fund manager would create a problem in the public’s perception.
“I don’t think so,” said Hargreaves. “Tom hasn’t invested in fossil fuels for over a decade and while he was at Farallon, he came to understand the impact that fossil fuels were having on the climate and the extra threat the climate crisis posed.”
She said he had a realization on that front, a realization that she said he wished he had earlier.
Steyer has dedicated much of his time and resources since he left his business to address the climate crisis through working on ballot measures in California and pushing for 50 percent clean energy proposals across the country, said Hargreaves.
“In that he’s just asking that all of America have that same realization that we need to get off our dependence on fossil fuels,” she explained.
Hargreaves pointed out such a transition would take place over a long period of time.
“He understands that we can’t just flip a switch and switch to renewable energy,” she said. “But he knows that we have to address this from Day 1.”
Steyer would declare a climate emergency on the first day of his presidency and start taking executive action to address some of the climate issues, she added.
“In terms of a full transition to clean energy, his proposal is about addressing that over the next few decades,” Hargreaves said.
Hargreaves answered the following questions about Steyer’s campaign.
Corporate money in politics
“One of the main planks of Tom’s candidacy is that he believes corporations have corrupted our politics and that their influence just been a huge problem,” she said and added that the real problems aren’t being addressed because corporations have so much influence on the government in Washington, D.C.
She said Steyer has a number of plans, among them are the repeal of the 2010 Supreme Court decision in favor of Citizens United and restructuring the Federal Elections Commission “so that it actually can do its intended job.”
Citizens United, a political action committee, sued the FEC to challenge the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act. That act prohibits corporations and unions from paying for media that mentions any candidate in periods immediately preceding elections. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of Citizens United, citing the violation of free speech.
Steyer also wants to increase voter participation by having national referendums on which voters can have a say in the laws that are passed, she said.
Term limits
Steyer would institute term limits for the House and the Senate.
“Term limits are something we have for presidents and we have them in many states,” said Hargreave. “Congress shouldn’t be a lifetime appointment. Having new members through Congress is really what we need to have a more diverse Congress that actually represents the constituents.”
Health care
Steyer proposal for health care is a public system that people could opt into but they would also be able to keep their private insurance if they want to.
Immigration
Hargreave said Steyer would come out with more details on his immigration plan in the near future but that he is against Trump’s actions at the border.
“Trumps policy in addressing border security and immigration has just been to demonize people crossing the border, and to not actually address the real problem, so we need to rethink ICE and the entire immigration custom enforcements process,” Hargreave said.
Antitrust as it relates to agriculture
“There’s definitely been a lack of enforcement on the antitrust division for a long time, and that’s something his department of justice can make sure to address,” Hargreaves said of Steyer.
She added that Steyer and his wife started a ranch in the last decade or so to spend money into researching investment into regenerative agriculture, “so he feels strongly we need to invest more in better agricultural practices, and one of those things is having less mass ag companies that are taking over.”
