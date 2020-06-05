Athletes combining to score more than 16,000 points in their high school careers highlight the first-ever Denison Bulletin and Review All-Decade Boys Basketball Team.
To be considered for the exclusive list, athletes had to have graduated between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons.
A total of 15 boys made the list with four of them having been named to the Bulletin and Review’s All-Area first team three times during their time in high school.
Eleven other boys were two-time honorees on the all-area first team during the decade.
Denison-Schleswig led the all-decade selections with six boys honored.
Ar-We-Va was next with four, followed by IKM-Manning with three and Boyer Valley and Charter Oak-Ute with one each.
Players selected are listed in order of their graduating class.
Nolan Staley, Charter Oak-Ute (2011)
Staley averaged 19.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a senior for Charter Oak-Ute.
Staley earned a spot on the Western Valley Conference first team for the third year in a row and was named to the all-area first-team after his junior and senior seasons for the Bobcats.
He finished his career with 1,329 points in his four years.
Ricky Torres, Denison-Schleswig (2011)
Torres stood six-feet, six-inches and had a standout career for the Monarchs.
He missed the initial eight games of his senior season due to a collapsed lung, but had a huge second half, averaging 19.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 14 games for the Monarchs.
Torres, named an all-area selection three times and a first-team recipent as a junior and senior, was recognized as the DBR player of the year after his final season of competition.
As a senior, he was second on the team in made three-point baskets with 27. He was a unanimous Hawkeye 10 Conference first-team pick after leading the Monarchs with 16 shot blocks, while also contributing 33 assists and 21 steals.
The Des Moines Register honored Torres as a second-team all-state selection after his senior year. He went onto play college ball at Briar Cliff College at Sioux City.
T.J. Sterk, IKM-Manning (2013)
Sterk had a terrific four-year career for IKM-Manning.
As a senior, averaged 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game for a Wolves’ squad that won 21 of 23 games and got to within two games of the state tournament in Class 2A one year after his team reached Wells Fargo Arena.
Sterk was recognized as a Western Valley Conference first-team pick three times in his career and was named to the all-area first team for the third straight time after his senior season.
He was the DBR player of the year his senior season en route to also being honored as a first-team all-state selection by the Des Moines Register and Iowa Newspaper Association.
Sterk finished his career at IKM-Manning with 1,252 points.
Derek Hall, Denison-Schleswig (2013)
Hall averaged 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, while leading with 41 three-point baskets for Denison-Schleswig as a senior.
Hall was a two-time Hawkeye 10 Conference first-team selection and was recognized as the Monarchs’ most valuable player after his senior year.
Also as a senior, Hall was named to the all-area first team for the second straight season. He went onto play college basketball at Briar Cliff College at Sioux City.
Spencer Pauley, Denison-Schleswig (2015)
Pauley was a six-foot, nine-inch force in the paint for Denison-Schleswig.
As a senior, Pauley averaged a double-double by scoring 20.1 points and pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game for a Monarch team that went 19-5 overall and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 3A.
Pauley led all of Class 3A as a senior with 95 shot blocks and was a unanimous Hawkeye 10 Conference first-team honoree in leading the Monarchs to the conference championship for the first time since 2000.
He was an all-area selection three times in his career and a first-team recipient after his junior and senior years.
Named the DBR player of the year his senior season, Pauley went onto play college basketball at Northwestern College at Orange City.
Pauley finished his high school career with 863 points.
Sam Wegner, IKM-Manning (2015)
Wegner was one of the most versatile players in the game and had an outstanding career for IKM-Manning.
As a senior, Wegner averaged 13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game in leading the Wolves to a 22-2 overall record and to within one game of the state tournament in Class 2A.
Wegner could sky despite being only 6-1, showcased by his 24 shot blocks and 191 total rebounds as a senior.
He helped IKM-Manning win the Western Valley Conference with a perfect 18-0 record and was named to the league’s first-team for the second year in a row after his senior year.
Wegner was a three-time all-area selection and honored on the first team after his junior and senior seasons.
He wrapped up his career at IKM-Manning with 1,043 points in all.
Austin Stoelk, Ar-We-Va (2015)
Stoelk had the ability to play inside and outside for Ar-We-Va.
As a senior, Stoelk averaged 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for a Rocket club that went 23-1 overall with its only loss being in the district championship game to eventual Class 1A state tournament participant Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto.
Stoelk shot 55.6 percent from the field as a senior, sinking 32 three-point baskets and also handing out 87 assists en route to being named to the Rolling Valley Conference first team for the second straight season.
He also played a key role in guiding Ar-We-Va to back-to-back and unbeaten RVC championships as a junior and senior.
He was honored on the all-area first team after his final three years in high school, as he left the halls of Ar-We-Va with 1,336 career points.
Parker Eller, Denison-Schleswig (2015)
As a senior, Eller played point guard and directed Denison-Schleswig to 19 victories after averaging 11.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while leading the Monarchs with 122 assists and 38 steals.
Eller also drained 25 three-point baskets, as he guided D-S to the Hawkeye 10 Conference championship, while earning a spot on the league’s first team for the second year in a row.
A three-time all-area selection, Eller was named to the all-area first team as a junior and senior, following up a spot on the second team as a sophomore for the Monarchs.
Eller scored 709 points in his career for the Monarchs. He still today is the school’s all-time leader in assists with 304.
Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning (2016)
Wagner enjoyed an outstanding high school career for IKM-Manning playing under the guidance of his father and head coach Keith Wagner.
As a senior, Wagner led the Wolves to spectacular 22-3 overall record and a spot in the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since the 2010 season.
In his final season, Wagner led IKM-Manning in scoring (22.5), rebounding (8.5), three-point baskets (56) and shot blocks (25), while finishing among the team leaders in assists (90) and steals (43).
A three-time Western Iowa Conference first-team selection, Wagner also was a three-time all-area first-team honoree and recognized as the DBR player of the year after his senior year.
The 6-4 forward also was named a first-team all-state selection in 1A after his final season by the Iowa Newspaper Association.
He left IKM-Manning as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,535 points and started his college basketball career at Morningside College at Sioux City before moving to Simpson College at Indianola.
Derek Schurke, Ar-We-Va (2017)
Schurke was the senior catalyst on a very balanced Ar-We-Va team that won 24 of 25 games and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 1A.
In his final season, Schurke led Ar-We-Va in scoring at 13.2 points per game and pulled down 4.0 rebounds per contest. He also drained 53 three-point baskets with 69 assists and 50 steals to his credit en route to being honored on the Rolling Valley Conference first-team for the third straight year.
A three-time all-area selection, Schurke was honored on the all-area first team following his junior and senior campaigns.
He finished career at Ar-We-Va with 1,232 points.
Joe Weber, Boyer Valley (2018)
Weber at 5-5 was one of the quickest guards and most prolific scorers in western Iowa.
As a senior, he was among the top scorers in the state, as he averaged 23.5 points per game, while draining a team-high 52 three-point baskets en route to being named to the Rolling Valley Conference first team for the second year in a row.
His 516 points in his senior year alone broke the school’s previous single-season scoring record of 507 points netted by John Heller in 1992.
Weber, who also led BV with 96 assists and 53 steals as a senior, was tabbed on the all-area first team for the second straight year and was recognized as the DBR player of the year for the second consecutive season as well.
Weber left BV as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,835 points and is currently a member of the Central College men’s basketball team at Pella.
Keegan Simons, Ar-We-Va (2019)
Simons was an outstanding multi-sport athlete at Ar-We-Va.
As a senior on the basketball court, Simons averaged a double-double, scoring 19.2 points and grabbing 13.0 rebounds per game, while dishing out 68 assists with 45 steals and 31 shot blocks.
He helped the Rockets in his final season go 22-2 overall and claim the Rolling Valley Conference championship en route to being honored on the league’s first team.
Simons was named to the all-area first team after his junior and senior seasons and left Ar-We-Va with 948 career points to his credit.
Drew Schurke, Ar-We-Va (2019)
Schurke from his point guard position averaged 16.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while knocking down 70 three-point baskets with 105 assists and 47 steals his senior season.
In his final year, Schurke’s Rocket club won 22 of 24 games and captured the Rolling Valley Conference championship.
Recognized as a three-time all-area selection, Schurke earned a spot on the all-area first team after his junior and senior seasons, as he left Ar-We-Va with 1,259 career points.
Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig (2020)
Biliew at 6-8 dominated in the paint for Denison-Schleswig.
As a senior, he averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to go with a team-high 71 shot blocks for a Monarch squad that went 15-9 overall and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 3A for the second year in a row.
Honored on the Hawkeye 10 Conference first team after his junior and senior seasons, Biliew also was a three-time all-area selection.
After being an all-area honorable mention pick as a sophomore, Biliew was recognized on the all-area first team after his final two years of eligibility.
In fact, he was the DBR player of the year after a junior season when he averaged a double-double with 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Biliew, who scored 966 points in his high school career, plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College in Boone and play basketball for the Bears.
Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig (2020)
Wiebers was called the heart and soul of the team by Denison-Schleswig head coach Derek Fink.
As a senior, Wiebers averaged 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while leading the Monarchs with 43 three-point field goals, 87 assists and 77 steals en route to leading D-S to 15 victories and to within one game of the Class 3A state tournament for the second straight winter campaign this past season.
Wiebers was named to the all-area first-team after his junior and senior seasons and recognized as the DBR player of the year his senior year, which ended with the point guard being honored on the Hawkeye 10 Conference first team for the second straight year.
Wiebers left the court for D-S with 1,037 career points, good for fourth on the school’s all-time scoring chart.
He also is first in career steals with 190 and second in career assists with 276, while also finishing with 258 rebounds and 106 three-point baskets for the Monarchs.
