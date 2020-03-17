The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) on Tuesday released its 2019-20 boys’ all-state basketball teams.
Norwalk senior Bowen Born was named "Mr. Basketball" by the IPSWA panel of sports writers that selected three all-state teams of eight players in each of the four classes.
Born averaged 36.4 points per game and finished just 17 points shy of scoring 1,000 points this past season in leading the Warriors to their first state championship in Class 3A.
The 5-11 guard finished his career sixth on the state’s all-time scoring list and helped lead Norwalk to a 79-23 record during his four-year career.
Born was the Class 3A Iowa Basketball Coaches Association player of the year in 2018-19.
A three-time All-Little Hawkeye Conference first-team pick, Born will take his talents to the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls and play basketball for the Panthers.
Those athletes honored as all-staters in each of the four classes are below.
Class 1A First Team
Trey Shearer, Montezuma, Jr.; Nike Reid, Central City, Sr.; Angelo Winkel, Algona Garrigan, Jr.; JD Strout, Koeta, Sr.; Kiks Rosengarten, Wapsie Valley, Sr.; Kaleb Cornielsen, Easton Valley, Jr.; Braden Gibbons, Madrid, Sr.; Alex Koppes, Springville, Jr.
Class 1A Second Team
Brennan Sefrit, Bedford, Sr.; Jackson Louscher, South O’Brien, Sr.; Nik Coble, WACO Wayland, Sr.; Zach Huff, Don Bosco, Sr.; Keegan Edwards, Lone Tree, Sr.; Noah Beck, BGM Brooklyn, Sr.; Kayden Ames, West Fork, Jr.; Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Jr.
Class 1A Third Team
Spencer Schorg, Remsen-St. Mary’s, Sr.; Jesse Weber, Easton Valley, Sr.; Taurice Grant, Meskwaki Settlement, Jr.; Cole Damman, Baxter, Sr.; Nathan Moeller, Prince of Peace, Sr.; Gage Fry, Grand View Christian, Sr.; Creighton Nelson, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Chett Helming, Lake Mills, Sr.
Class 2A First Team
Cooper De Jean, Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG, Sr.; Masen Miller, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Sr.; Caleb Deizell, Camanche, Sr.; Austin Miller, North Linn, Sr.; Austin Hilmer, North Linn, Sr.; Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull, Soph.; Michael Keegan, Dyersville-Beckman, Sr.; Bryce Coppock, West Sioux, Sr.
Class 2A Second Team
Jack Tiarks, Treynor, Sr.; Zane Neubaum, South Central Calhoun, Sr.; Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, Sr.; Justin Recker, Monticello, Jr.; Anthony Potthoff, Van Meter, Sr.; Lucas Lorenzen, Okoboji, Sr.; Bryce Achenbach, Woodward-Granger, Sr.; Keyton Moser, Boyden-Hull, Sr.
Class 2A Third Team
Blake Chance, Albia, Jr.; Curren Ingram, Des Moines Christian, Sr.; Dane Fuller, Dike-New Hartford, Jr.; LJ Henderson, Camanche, Sr.; Cameron Soenksen, Camanche, Sr.; Jack Stogdill, Treynor, Sr.; Josh Van Gorp, Pella Christian, Sr.; Dan Jungling, Pella Christian, Sr.
Class 3A First Team
Bowen Born, Norwalk, Sr.; Xavier Foster, Oskaloosa, Sr.; Kieren Nichols, Knoxville, Jr.; Alex Van Kalsbeeck, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sr.; Easton Darling, Winterset, Sr.; Sean Peeters, Davenport Assumption, Sr.; Karson Sharar, Iowa Falls-Alden; Keaton Kutcher, Mount Vernon, Jr.
Class 3A Second Team
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sr.; Logan Shetterly, Pella; Sr.; Wyatt Wegener, Algona, Sr.; Connor Drew, Ballard Huxley, Jr.; Luke Rankin, Dallas Center-Grimes, Jr.; Ryan Blum, Glenwood, Jr.; Tyler Johnson, Norwalk, Sr.; Christian Withrow, Clear Creek-Amana, Jr.
Class 3A Third Team
Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt, Sr.; Kole Tupa, Center Point-Urbana, Sr.; Cole Glasgow, Dallas Center-Grimes, Soph.; Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake, Jr.; Karter Lein, Carroll High, Sr.; Connor Bruck, Harlan, Sr.; Cael Schmitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Sr.; Matthew McDonald, Centerville, Sr.
Class 4A First Team
Braxton Bayless, Ankeny, Sr.; Ty Anderson, North Scott, Sr.; Tucker DeVries, Waukee, Jr.; Payton Sandfort, Waukee, Jr.; Even Brauns, Iowa City West, Sr.; Michael Duax, Dubuque Hempstead, Jr.; DaQuavion Walker, Waterloo West, Sr.; Cody McCollough, Ankeny Centennial, Sr.
Class 4A Second Team
Josh Ollendieck, Cedar Falls, Sr.; Jaleque Dunson, Sioux City East, Sr.; Jayden Houston, Davenport North, Jr.; Jaron Crews, Ankeny Centennial, Jr.; Jake Aver, West Des Moines Valley, Sr.; Sam Killbury, North Scott, Sr.; Matt Stilwell, West Des Moines Dowling, Sr.; Trae Swartz, Ottumwa, Jr.
Class 4A Third Team
Landon Wolf, Cedar Falls, Jr.; Emarion Ellis, Davenport Central, Jr.; Caleb Schlaak, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Jr.; Keshawn Christian, Iowa City High, Sr.; Josh Dix, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Soph.; AJ Tiogo, Indianola, Sr.; Micah Johnson, Ankeny Centennial, Sr.; Ryan Riggs, West Des Moines Dowling, Jr.
