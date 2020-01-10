The Ar-We-Va basketball teams split with Storm Lake St. Mary’s in nonconference action on Monday night at Westside.
In the opener, Ar-We-Va struggled offensively, as the Rocket girls were limited to single digits in each of the four quarters in a 37-26 setback.
In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club built a nice lead and then held off a late St. Mary’s charge for a 54-51 triumph over the visiting Panthers.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va’s 26-point total was a season-low for the Rockets, which fell for the second straight game in dropping to 4-5 overall on the year.
Dan Kock’s Ar-We-Va team netted just six points in the first quarter, adding five in the second, seven in the third and eight in the fourth.
St. Mary’s led 18-11 at halftime and 30-18 going into the fourth.
Leslie Luft led Ar-We-Va with 10 points to go with four boards and one steal.
Bridget Cameron added six points, nine boards and two steals. Jadeyn Smith had four points and eight boards, while Maggie Ragaller finished with four points and one board.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va led throughout the boys’ contest and then needed clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off a surging Storm Lake St. Mary’s squad for the win.
The three-point triumph improved Ar-We-Va to 3-6 overall on the year.
Ar-We-Va led 42-28 late in the third quarter and 42-32 to start the fourth.
Late in the fourth, though, St. Mary’s drilled back-to-back three-point baskets, the last with seven seconds remaining to pull to within 52-51.
Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller then drained two free throws after a St. Mary’s foul to make it 54-51.
St. Mary’s had one last chance to tie, but a long shot heave from half court failed as time expired.
Ragaller led the Rockets with 20 points to go with nine boards, three assists and three steals.
Braeden Kirsch added 12 points and four boards.
Andres Cruz chipped in with nine points, nine boards and two assists.
Cooper Kock contributed eight points and 10 boards. Kalon Cleveland also had five points and two boards.
