The Ar-We-Va girls and boys suffered Rolling Valley Conference defeats to Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Westside.
In game one, Ar-We-Va led by four points going into the fourth quarter, but the G-R girls got a last-second basket to pull off a 45-43 victory over Dan Kock’s Rockets.
In game two, the visiting G-R boys handed Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club its fifth straight loss with a 59-46 triumph over the host Rockets.
Girls’ results
Friday’s tough two-point loss was the 10th consecutive defeat for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-9 in the RVC and 4-13 overall.
Ar-We-Va led 33-29 going into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 16-10 over the final eight minutes, as G-R’s Tori Grossman sank the game-winner from two feet in the final seconds for the Lady Wildcat win.
Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 15 points.
Sara Schurke added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jadeyn Smith had nine points, 12 boards and two shot blocks, while Hannah Kraus finished with seven points, four boards, five steals and two assists.
Maris Cameron also had two points, five boards, five assists and four steals.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s 13-point loss, Ar-We-Va fell for the fifth straight game in dropping to 2-11 in RVC play and 5-13 overall.
G-R’s win also avenged a 49-48 loss to Ar-We-Va back on December 20 at Glidden.
Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 20 points, eight boards and six steals.
Andres Cruz added 12 points and five boards, while Cooper Kock finished with six points and seven boards.
Kyelar Cleveland also had six points, while Braeden Kirsch wound up with two points and three boards for the Rockets.
