The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Schaller on Monday night for nonconference basketball action with Ridge View.
In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls were outscored 29-9 in the second half in a 58-26 loss.
In game two, the Ar-We-Va boys dropped their second straight contest, as the Rockets suffered a 67-35 loss to the host Raptors.
Girls’ results
Monday’s 32-point loss was the seventh consecutive setback for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-10 overall on the year.
Down 19-6 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored Ridge View 11-10 in the second to pull to within 29-17 at halftime.
The Rockets, though, were outscored 18-2 in the second, as the Raptors took a 47-19 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Two players combined to score all of Ar-We-Va’s points, as Jadeyn Smith led with 14 and Maggie Ragaller chipped in with 12.
Smith also pulled down eight rebounds and had two shot blocks. Ragaller grabbed two boards.
Sara Schurke finished with three boards and four steals for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
With Monday’s 32-point loss, the Ar-We-Va boys fell to 5-10 overall on the season.
Andres Cruz scored eight points with five boards and two assists for the Rockets, which also got eight points and three assists from Will Ragaller.
Brady Miller tossed in six points. Cooper Kock added five points and three boards, while Jeffrey Molina finished with three points and three boards for the Rockets.
Ridge View improved to 6-10 overall with the win.
