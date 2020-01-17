The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside and wound up splitting with the visiting Rockets.
In the opener, Ar-We-Va watched a 12-point lead late in the third quarter evaporate, as Tom Kennedy’s Paton-Churdan club rallied for a 41-38 victory.
In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va outfit avenged a season-opening loss to P-C and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 49-37 triumph at home.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s three-point loss was the fourth setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-5 in the RVC and 4-7 overall.
For P-C, the win avenged a 46-42 loss to Ar-We-Va back on December 3 at Churdan.
Ar-We-Va led 34-22 late in the third and 34-25 going into the fourth, but P-C then outscored the host Rockets 16-4 over the final eight minutes for the win.
P-C had not shot a free throw going into the fourth, but sank all eight of its charity tosses in the period, as Danielle Hoyle and Carmyn Paup each went 4-of-4 at the foul line.
Hoyle led all scorers in the game with 14 points, including 10 in the second half alone. She completed a double-double with 13 rebounds.
For Ar-We-Va, Leslie Luft led with 13 points, adding two assists and two steals.
Jadeyn Smith followed with 12 points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.
Hannah Kraus had four points, eight boards and four steals. Bridget Cameron also had four points, six boards and two steals, while Maggie Ragaller had three points, two boards and two steals.
"It was a tough game, as we controlled the contest for three quarters," commented Ar-We-Va coach Dan Kock.
"Then they (P-C) hit a couple of threes and all eight of their free throws in the fourth and we missed some open shots."
"We hustled well and played better than the last two games," Kock added.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va overcame a sluggish offensive start, as the host Rockets snapped a two-game skid in going to 2-7 in the RVC and 4-8 overall.
The win also avenged a 63-47 loss to P-C back on Dec. 3 at Churdan.
Ar-We-Va trailed 7-2 with three minutes left in the first quarter, but then went on a 21-0 run over the next seven minutes for a 23-7 lead halfway through the second quarter.
Ar-We-Va led 26-14 at the half and 33-22 after three quarters.
Will Ragaller led the host Rockets with 14 points, adding eight boards, five assists and two steals.
Kyelar Cleveland tossed in 10 points with three boards. Brady Miller had nine points.
Cooper Kock contributed five points with a team-high 16 boards to go with four assists and three steals.
Damon Ehlers had four points and four boards, while Andres Cruz finished with four points, four steals and two boards for the winners.
