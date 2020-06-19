The Ar-We-Va softball team opened its 2020 season on Monday with a 4-2 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard at Vail.
CR-B led 2-1 after one inning, but Ar-We-Va plated two runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good at 3-2, highlighted by a two-run double by Hannah Kraus.
Ar-We-Va added the final run of the game in the fifth.
Kraus went 1-for-4 with the two RBIs for the Rockets. Kora Obrecht went 1-for-3 with one run. Sophie Jackson also went 1-for-3 with one run.
Jamie Hausman finished 1-for-2 with a run and Jadeyn Smith was 1-for-3 with one run.
Smith also went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up the two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and only two walks.
Smith struck out the final two Crusader batters to end the game.
