Ar-We-Va combined for four runs in the sixth and seventh innings on Wednesday night, but the Rockets still came up short in an 8-6 Rolling Valley Conference baseball loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.
The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-4 on the season. The win, on the other hand, was the first for Exira/EH-K in six games.
The visiting Spartans raced out to a 5-1 lead after two innings.
Ar-We-Va had six hits on the night, led by Damon Ehlers, who went 3-for-3 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.
Cooper Kock went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run, while Dalton Ehlers finished 1-for-2 with a triple and three runs.
Conner Kirsch opened on the hill for Ar-We-Va and took the loss in five-plus innings. He gave up eight runs on nine hits, struck out six and walked three.
Harley Molina also saw time on the mound, allowing one hit with one walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.