The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Red Oak in nonconference basketball games on Monday night at Westside and came away with a split.
In game one, Ar-We-Va played without two starters and five players in all, as the Rockets fell 66-39 to a very good Class 3A Red Oak club that entered the contest ranked sixth in the state and sporting an 11-2 overall record going in.
In game two, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va squad got a combined 37 points from Will Ragaller and Andres Cruz, as the Rocket boys won their second straight with a 54-50 triumph over the visiting Tigers.
Girls’ results
Monday’s 27-point loss was the fifth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which slipped to 4-8 overall on the season.
The Rockets took the court without two of their starters in Bridget Cameron (ankle) and Sara Schurke (flu), while the hosts also played without Jamie Hausman (ankle), as well as Maris Cameron and Jordan Hanson, both of whom were involved in a music event.
Red Oak, which opened the season with nine consecutive victories, moved to 12-2 overall with Monday’s triumph.
The Tigers raced out to leads of 14-5 after one quarter, 32-11 at halftime and 48-27 after three quarters.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 20 points and six rebounds to go with four steals.
Maggie Ragaller added seven points and three assists. Leslie Luft contributed four points and two boards.
Hannah Kraus finished with three points, three boards, four assists and four steals, while Sophie Jackson netted two points with four boards.
"Red Oak was very aggressive from the start and scored some baskets from their press early on," commented Ar-We-Va coach Dan Kock.
"After we started to handle the press, Red Oak’s transition offense and interior passing caused us some issues," he added.
"We played much better in the second half, as we moved the ball around offensively well," noted the Rocket boss, whose team turned the ball over 29 times in the loss.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va’s second win in as many games, moved the Rockets to 5-8 overall after 13 games.
The loss was the seventh in a row for Red Oak, which slipped to 3-10 overall on the season.
Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 23 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals on the night.
Cruz added 14 points, two boards and two steals.
Cooper Kock contributed eight points and six boards. Brady Miller had six points and three boards.
Kalon Cleveland finished with three points and two boards, while Kyelar Cleveland and Braeden Kirsch each had three caroms for the Rockets.
