The Ar-We-Va girls and boys were knocked off by CAM on Friday night in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action at Westside.
In game one, Ar-We-Va’s second-half rally fell just short in a 57-50 girls’ setback to CAM.
In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys played right with CAM before suffering a 55-48 loss to the visiting Cougars.
Girls’ results
Friday’s seven-point loss was the sixth straight setback for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-6 in the RVC and 4-9 overall.
Ar-We-Va trailed 32-18 at halftime, but outscored CAM 19-11 in the third quarter to pull to within 43-37 after three quarters.
The host Rockets played the entire second half without senior starting point guard Leslie Luft, who suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 22 points in all.
Sara Schurke added 12 points and Maggie Ragaller had eight points for the Rockets, which lost 71-50 to CAM back on December 13 at Anita.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s seven-point setback, Ar-We-Va saw a two-game win streak snapped, as the Rocket boys fell to 2-8 in the RVC and 5-9 overall.
Ar-We-Va led by 12 at one time in the second quarter. The contest was tied at 45-45 with two minutes remaining before CAM was able to pull away down the stretch.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 18 points, adding six boards, four assists and two steals.
Cooper Kock also had 10 points with seven boards.
Brady Miller added five points and two boards, while Andres Cruz had three points, four steals and two boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.