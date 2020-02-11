he Ar-We-Va basketball team hosted West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Thursday night at Westside and came away with a split.
In game one, Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith hit two free throws with 17 seconds remaining, as the Rocket girls pulled out a 54-53 victory.
In game two, Ar-We-Va trailed by only two points at halftime, but then was outscored 41-20 in the second half, as the Rockets suffered a 70-47 loss to the visiting Hawkeyes.
Girls’ results
Thursday’s one-point win snapped an 11-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 5-10 in the RVC and 5-14 overall on the season.
Ar-We-Va trailed 53-52 with 17 seconds left on the clock when Smith stepped to the free throw line and drained two foul shots for what turned out to be the final points of the game.
Ar-We-Va won despite playing without three girls who started this season. West Harrison, meanwhile, dressed only seven girls and finished the game with four on the court after three Hawkeye players fouled out.
Smith led Ar-We-Va with 17 points. She was 9-of-22 at the free throw line, including 7-of-16 in the second half alone.
Sara Schurke added 12 points. Hannah Kraus also had nine points and Timberlen Koch finished with seven points.
Jamie Hausman had five points and Sophie Jackson wound up with four points.
Boys’ results
West Harrison’s 23-point win dealt Ar-We-Va its seventh straight loss, as the Rockets fell to 2-13 in RVC play and 5-15 overall.
Ar-We-Va led 14-9 after one quarter, but then fell behind 29-27 at halftime.
The second half was all West Harrison, though, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Rockets 31-12 in the third quarter to take a 50-39 lead into the fourth.
West Harrison then posted a 20-12 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 16 points, six boards and four assists.
Cooper Kock added 11 points and five boards.
Kyelar Cleveland netted seven points with three boards.
Brady Miller also had three points and two boards. Andres Cruz and Braeden Kirsch each had three points as well.
