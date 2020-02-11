Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR BLOWING SNOW AND DANGEROUS COLD AHEAD... .A STRONG ARCTIC COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE STATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW IMMEDIATELY BEHIND THE FRONT MAY LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW OVER NORTHERN IOWA, INCLUDING THE POTENTIAL FOR NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS IN NORTHWEST IOWA WHERE RECENT APPRECIABLE SNOWFALL HAS OCCURRED. RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES ALSO ACCOMPANY THE FRONT, WHICH COULD LEAD TO A FLASH FREEZE IF LOCAL ROADS ARE IN A WET OR SLUSHY CONDITION. BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES AND BREEZY WINDS COMBINE TO DROP WIND CHILL VALUES TO DANGEROUSLY COLD LEVELS LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM CST THURSDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&