With Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers combining for 44 points, the Denison-Schleswig varsity boys concluded Hawkeye 10 Conference play on Friday night with a 67-55 victory at Atlantic.
Winners of two in a row, D-S finished 7-3 in the H-10, good for fourth place, while improving to 12-6 overall on the season.
D-S led by 10 points at halftime, 34-24. The Monarchs then built a 25-point lead in the third quarter and settled for a 53-33 advantage going into the final eight minutes of play.
Biliew paced D-S with 25 points and seven rebounds to go with three shot blocks.
Wiebers added 19 points, six steals and four assists. Austin Korner had eight points and five boards.
Damien Magnuson also had six points, five assists and three boards, while Ringo Wolf finished with five points for the Monarchs, which hit 4-of-11 three-point tries and finished 29-of-48 overall from the field for 60.4 percent.
D-S also was 5-of-8 at the free throw line.
"We got off to a slow start and didn’t identify Atlantic’s leading scorer in the Handlos (Skyler) kid very well, as he had 13 of his team’s first 19 in the first half," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"As the game went on, I thought we did a better job of identifying and a better job of settling in offensively, as we got some really good looks at the rim," he added.
Handlos finished the night for Atlantic with a team-high 17 points.
"It was good to get a lot of guys playing time and quality minutes and finish out the the conference season strong," remarked Fink, whose team will host Atlantic in a non-league matchup in its final regular season game on Thursday, February 20, at Denison.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 73-37.
Braiden Heiden led D-S with 16 points on the night.
Aiden Schuttinga added 14 points and Evan Turin netted 13 points for the Monarchs, which led 50-13 at halftime.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................14 20 19 14 - 67
Atlantic............11 13 9 22 - 55
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 25; Charlie Wiebers 19; Austin Korner 8; Damien Magnuson 6; Ringo Wol 5; Evan Turin 2; Braiden Heiden 2
Rebounds: Biliew 7; Korner 5; Magnuson 3; Turin 2; Jack Mendlik 2; Bryce Fink 2; Heiden 2; Carter Wessel 1; Aiden Schuttinga 1
Assists: Magnuson 5; Wiebers 4; Turin 1; Wol 1; Korner 1; Wessel 1; Nyamlell Wakoson 1
Steals: Wiebers 6; Mendlik 1; Fink 1; Magnuson 1; Wol 1; Korner 1
Blocks: Biliew 3; Heiden 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Magnuson 2
