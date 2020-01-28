The Boyer Valley girls and boys were winners over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference basketball play on Friday night at Dunlap.
In the opener, Larry Neilsen’s BV squad outscored G-R 17-2 in the fourth quarter en route to a 43-32 victory.
In the nightcap, the BV boys extended their win streak to 11 games with an impressive 72-33 triumph over the visiting Wildcats.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 11-point win snapped a two-game losing streak for BV, which moved to 6-3 in the RVC and 7-6 overall.
BV actually trailed 30-26 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs opened the fourth on an 8-0 run for a 34-30 lead at the four-minute mark.
Then leading 34-32, BV finished the game on a 9-0 run over the game’s final three minutes.
Leah Cooper led BV with 12 points and eight rebounds. Katelyn Neilsen added eight points, six assists, five boards and four steals.
Nicole Behrendt also had six points and eight boards. Taylor Klein had six points and four boards for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 39-point win improved BV to 8-1 in the RVC and 11-1 overall.
Leading 15-3 after one quarter, BV outscored G-R 26-8 in the second for a 41-11 lead at the halftime break.
Gavin Reineke paced the BV boys. He drained five, three-point baskets and finished with 26 points to go with three assists and three steals.
Lucas Berens added 15 points. Dylan Berens had nine points, 10 boards, three assists and three steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also had eight points, five assists and two steals, while Kyle Hast finished with four points, six boards, two assists and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.