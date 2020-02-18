One day after having their 18-game winning streak snapped, the Boyer Valley boys bounced back in a big way on Friday night, as the Bulldogs concluded their regular season with a lopsided 72-35 victory over Logan-Magnolia at Dunlap.
BV wrapped up its regular season at 19-2 overall and will open district play on Thursday night at Manning against Ar-We-
Va or Heartland Christian.
The Rolling Valley Conference champions lost 58-43 to IKM-Manning in nonconference action on Thursday night at Manning, as the Wolves handed the Bulldogs only their second loss in 20 games and first since a season-opening setback to CAM.
BV wasted little time in setting the tone against Lo-Ma, as Shane Reineke’s club raced out to a 22-5 first-quarter lead.
Up 37-15 at halftime, BV then outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the third to take a 57-25 lead into the fourth.
Four boys reached double figures for BV.
Lucas Berens led the way with 17 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Dylan Berens chipped in with 15 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists.
Gavin Reineke was 4-of-9 from three-point range, as he finished with 12 points with four boards, four assists and four steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also had 11 points, six assists, four boards and four steals, while Adam Puck was 3-of-4 from behind the three-point arc for nine points with five assists to his credit.
Kyle Hast also had four points, three boards, three assists and two steals for the Bulldogs.
"We bounced back in a nice way. After the loss to IKM-Manning, I really wasn’t sure how they would respond, but they came out tonight and did a nice job," commented Reineke.
"We played good basketball tonight. It wasn’t so much about winning and losing. I just wanted the guys to play good basketball and they did that tonight against a pretty good Logan-Magnolia team," he added.
About his team’s win streak and 19-2 finish to the regular season, Reineke said that it was all about taking it one game at a time.
"The guys really didn’t set too many goals at the start of the season. We really preached playing one game at a time and I think the guys bought into that for the most part," Reineke remarked.
"I think we had a lot of guys step up throughout the season. We’ve had different guys lead us in a lot of games, so they’re not worried about statistics. They’re having fun playing together and doing the little things they need to do to be successful."
"It’s been a fun season, and hopefully we can put together a good postseason run and keep it going," Reineke said.
