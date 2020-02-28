Boyer Valley defeated Woodbine twice during the regular season.
The first was a tight six-point victory, while the second was a 23-point triumph for the Bulldogs.
You know the old saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same year.
Well, that played out on Tuesday night, as Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor coverted a layup right before the buzzer sounded to give the Tigers a stunning 41-39 victory over its rival school in a Class 1A, District 15 semifinal game at Council Bluffs.
BV, champions of the Rolling Valley Conference, saw its remarkable season end at 20-3 overall after Tuesday’s two-point setback.
Woodbine, on the other hand, avenged earlier losses of 42-36 and 56-33 to BV and improved to 13-10 overall in picking up its second tight postseason victory.
The Tigers had defeated Logan-Magnolia (52-49) in a district quarterfinal game last Monday night to advance.
Tuesday’s third matchup was tight the whole way.
BV led 12-7 after one quarter. Woodbine then outscored the Bulldogs 11-3 in the second, including 6-0 over the final three minutes to take an 18-15 lead at halftime.
Tied at 22-22 with three minutes left in the third, Woodbine finished the period on a 7-2 run for a 29-24 lead going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter had three ties at 35-35, 37-37 and the last at 39-39 with just under a minute left.
BV’s Gavin Reineke put BV up 39-38 when Wyatt Pryor sank one of two free throws to tie the game.
Tied at 39, BV had possession of the ball with 17.8 seconds left to play when BV head coach Shane Reineke called a timeout.
"We drew up a play that we had run two or three different times during the season in this situation," Reineke said.
"The play sort of stalled and I should have used another timeout, but we played it out and a pass was intercepted that led to Wyatt Pryor hitting the layup as time expired."
"I thought it might have been late, which would have forced overtime, but after watching it on tape, he clearly got it off in time. It definitely was a tough way to lose," noted Reineke, whose team played without senior forward Kyle Hast, who sat out after injuring an ankle in practice last Friday.
"Not having Hast in the lineup hurt, but I thought Adam Puck moved into the lineup and did a nice job," Reineke said.
"Give Woodbine a lot of credit. They hit some big shots and we really just struggled all night to get into any sort of rhythm offensively."
"We just never got comfortable and never could get settled in. We just couldn’t get over the hump tonight and get any momentum to go our way," Reineke stated.
Gavin Reineke drained three, three-point baskets and led BV with 15 points and three steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck added 12 points, including seven in the second half alone, while pulling down nine rebounds in all.
Lucas Berens tossed in five second-half points and seven for the game to go with five boards and five shot blocks. Adam Puck had three points and Dylan Berens two points.
For Woodbine, Wyatt Pryor and Layne Pryor each scored 12 points.
Layne Pryor scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, as the Pryor brothers combined to score 17 of the Tigers’ 23 points after halftime.
Dylan Hoefer added seven points for Woodbine, which converted 10-of-15 free throws, including 7-of-11 in the second half.
BV went to the foul line only seven times with four makes, as Ten Eyck (3-4) and Lucas Berens (1-3) were the lone Bulldog players to shoot free throws.
"This one will hurt for a while, but it definitely doesn’t take away anything from the outstanding season this group of boys enjoyed and will not define this team," Reineke said.
"Yeah, the loss was disappointing, because the guys had their sights on putting together a nice postseason run. But that’s basketball. There are a lot of highs and lows in the game of basketball and we definitely had a lot more highs this season and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys for their time and dedication they put in," Reineke said.
Besides Hast, BV will also lose twin brothers, Lucas and Dylan Berens, to graduation.
"I feel bad for Hast not being able to play in what turned out to be our final game. The Berens’ brothers were great leaders and we’re going to miss all three of them," Reineke said
