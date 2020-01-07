The Boyer Valley girls won a tight contest and the boys rolled, as the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs picked up a Rolling Valley Conference sweep of Paton-Churdan on Friday night at Churdan.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to pull out a 50-47 victory.
In the nightcap, the BV boys raced out to a 49-17 halftime lead en route to an 84-27 triumph over the host Rockets.
Girls’ results
Friday’s three-point win was the third in a row for BV, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-2 in the RVC and 5-3 overall.
BV trailed 26-19 at halftime and 39-37 after three quarters, but outscored P-C 13-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Katelyn Neilsen scored 13 points, collected five steals and blocked a pair of shots for BV.
Talia Burkhart added 13 points and six boards for the winners. Leah Cooper had a nice all-around game with nine points, 11 boards, eight steals and seven assists.
Addie Wood also had nine points, three boards and two steals.
Taylor Klein chipped in with four points and six boards.
Boys’ results
The BV boys made it six consecutive victories with Friday’s 57-point rout, as the Bulldogs moved to 5-1 in the RVC and 6-1 overall on the season.
BV actually shut out P-C in the first quarter and led 22-0 after the initial eight minutes of play.
Up 49-17 at halftime, BV then outscored the Rockets 22-5 in the third quarter for a 71-22 cushion going into the fourth.
Four BV boys reached double figures.
Lucas Berens posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards to go with two assists and two shot blocks.
Gavin Reineke drained 14 points with three boards, three steals and two assists.
Jaidan Ten Eyck added 13 points, five boards and five assists. Dylan Berens also had 13 points, eight boards, five steals and two assists.
Trevor Malone finished with nine points and four boards, while Adam Puck had eight points, three assists and two steals on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.