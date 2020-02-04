Boyer Valley knocked off Coon Rapids-Bayard in varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball action on Friday night at Coon Rapids.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club outscored the CR-B girls 17-7 over the final eight minutes, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 51-46 victory.
In game two, the BV boys earned a low-scoring 35-25 victory over the host Crusaders to notch their 15th consecutive triumph.
Girls’ results
The BV girls won their third straight game on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 10-7 overall.
BV trailed 28-25 at halftime and 39-34 after three quarters.
Ahead by only one at 42-41 with two minutes remaining, BV outscored CR-B 9-5 the rest of the way for the win.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV with 25 points, as she drained 6-of-11 three-point efforts. She sank four trifectas and netted 13 of her 25 points in the first half.
Neilsen also pulled down six rebounds.
Leah Cooper posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards to go with two assists and two steals.
Talia Burkhart also had five points, five boards, two assists and two steals.
Marie Hanigan finished with five points and three boards, while Taylor Klein had four points and five boards for the winners.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 10-point win was the 15th in a row for BV, which improved to 12-1 in RVC play and 15-1 overall.
The Bulldogs actually trailed 13-8 after one quarter, but then held CR-B scoreless in the second to take a 15-13 lead at halftime.
Each team then scored only 12 points in the second half.
Jaidan Ten Eyck scored seven points with nine boards and two steals for BV.
Lucas Berens added seven points, three boards and two assists.
Gavin Reineke tossed in six points. Kyle Hast had five points and seven boards, while Dylan Berens finished with five points and seven boards overall.
