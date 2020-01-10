The Boyer Valley girls and boys were victorious over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Dunlap.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club raced out to a 39-15 halftime lead en route to a 64-26 victory.
In the nightcap, Shane Reinek’s BV squad extended its win streak to eight games with a hard-fought 64-56 triumph over the visiting Hawkeyes.
Girls’ results
Boyer Valley’s 38-point victory moved the Lady Bulldogs to 5-2 in the RVC and 6-4 overall on the year.
Leading 19-6 after one quarter, BV outscored West Harrison 20-9 in the second for a comfortable 24-point advantage at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs led 55-21 going into the fourth.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV’s attack with 23 points and seven steals to go with two assists.
Neilsen drained three, three-point baskets and scored 17 of her 23 points in the first half.
Leah Cooper added 16 points, six boards, six steals and three assists.
Talia Burkhart continued her fine recent play with nine points, five boards, five assists and four steals.
Marie Hanigan also had six points, six assists and three steals. Taylor Klein finished with four points and five boards, while McKenzie Dumbaugh had four points and four boards for the winners.
Boys’ results
The Boyer Valley boys remained hot, as the Bulldogs won for the eighth straight time in going to 6-1 in RVC play and 8-1 overall.
After leading by a slim 13-12 margin following the first quarter, BV outscored West Harrison 20-14 in the second to take a 33-26 lead at halftime.
The second half was all but even, as BV held a slim 32-30 scoring advantage.
Lucas Berens paced BV with 18 points to go with nine boards, four steals, two assists and two shot blocks.
Dylan Berens added 16 points and nine boards, while Jaidan Ten Eyck also had 16 points with three boards and two assists.
Trevor Malone tossed in six points. Gavin Reineke also had five points, three assists, two boards and two steals for the winners.
