Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Friday night at Glidden.
In game one, the G-R girls raced out to a 31-16 halftime lead en route to a 56-33 advantage.
In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV club posted a 29-point second quarter en route to a lopsided 71-33 triumph over the host Wildcats.
Girls’ results
The 23-point loss was the second setback in a row for Larry Neilsen’s BV squad, which fell to 1-2 in the RVC and 2-3 overall on the year.
Down 15 at halftime, BV went into the fourth quarter trailing 43-25.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV’s attack with 12 points and four steals. She scored her 12 points on four, three-point baskets.
Leah Cooper added nine points, three boards and two steals.
Talia Burkhart also had five points and seven boards for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys’ results
Friday’s victory was the third in a row for BV, which improved to 2-1 in the RVC and 3-1 overall.
Leading 15-9 after one quarter, BV outscored G-R 29-6 in the second to take a 44-15 lead at halftime.
That proved to be the difference, as BV held a 27-18 scoring advantage in the second half.
Lucas Berens had a monster night for BV with a double-double effort of 20 points and 18 boards to go with three steals and two assists.
Jaidan Ten Eyck added 17 points, four boards and three assists. Dylan Berens also had 17 points, six boards, four steals and three assists.
Adam Puck chipped in with six pointsa and two assists.
