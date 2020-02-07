Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Dunlap.
In game one, the P-C girls raced out to a 31-18 halftime lead en route to a 62-40 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV squad.
In the nightcap, the BV boys jumped ahead 19-5 after one quarter and extended their win streak to 16 games with a 61-35 triumph over the visiting Rockets.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s 22-point loss snapped a three-game win streak for BV, which fell to 9-5 in the RVC and 10-8 overall.
P-C’s win also avenged a 50-47 loss to BV back on January 3 at Churdan.
Down 19-14 after one quarter, BV was outscored 12-4 in the second, as the host Rockets took a 13-point advantage into halftime.
A 9-2 BV run to open the third pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within 31-27 with five minutes left, but then P-C finished the quarter on a 15-4 run and scored the final eight points to take a 46-31 lead into the fourth.
Katelyn Neilsen scored 21 points to lead BV with seven rebounds and two assists. She scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half.
Leah Cooper added six points, 11 boards and two assists. Taylor Klein also had six points, four boards and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs, which converted only 1-of-15 tries from three-point range.
Boys’ results
The BV boys defeated P-
C for the second time this season on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs improved to 13-1 in the RVC and 16-1 overall.
Leading 30-17 at halftime, BV outscored P-C 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 49-24 lead into the fourth.
Lucas Berens paced BV with 22 points to go with seven boards and two shot blocks.
Jaidan Ten Eyck added 10 points, five assists, four steals and three boards.
Dylan Berens chipped in with nine points, seven boards and two steals.
Adam Puck also had nine points and three assists.
Trevor Malone finished with four points and two boards, while Kyle Hast wound up with three points, five boards, two assists and two steals.
BV’s win followed up an 84-27 triumph over P-
C back on Jan. 3 at Churdan.
