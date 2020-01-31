The Boyer Valley girls and boys hosted Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Monday night at Dunlap.
In game one, the BV girls were outscored 27-7 in the second quarter, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 73-36 setback at home.
In the nightcap, the BV boys continued their season-long roll, as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game with a 55-48 triumph over the visiting Spartans.
Girls’ results
Monday’s 37-point setback dropped Larry Neilsen’s BV squad to 6-4 in the RVC and 7-7 overall.
After falling down 24-11 one quarter in, the BV girls went into halftime trailing 51-18.
The visiting Spartans then led 66-27 to start the fourth.
Katelyn Neilsen hit three, three-point baskets and scored 11 points to lead BV. She also dished out four assists.
Leah Cooper added 10 points, five boards and three steals. Taylor Klein had four points and four boards, while Marie Hanigan finished with two points, four boards and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys’ results
With Monday’s eight-point win, the BV boys picked up their 12th victory in 13 games this season in moving to 9-1 in conference play and 12-1 overall.
BV jumped up 27-22 at halftime and led 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Lucas Berens paced the Bulldogs with 12 points, adding seven boards and one shot block.
Trevor Malone posted a double-double with 10 points and and 10 boards.
Gavin Reineke added eight points, five boards and three assists. Jaidan Ten Eyck also had eight points with four steals.
Kyle Hast chipped in with seven points, five boards, five steals and four assists, while Adam Puck had six points for the Bulldogs.
Dylan Berens finished with four points, five boards and three assists as well for the winners.
