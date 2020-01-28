Boyer Valley and Underwood split a pair of nonconference basketball games on Thursday night at Underwood.
In game one, Underwood slowly pulled away for a 53-39 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.
In the nightcap, the BV boys raced out to a 28-21 halftime lead en route to a 53-40 triumph over the host Eagles.
Girls’ results
Thursday’s 14-point loss dropped BV to 6-6 overall on the year.
Katelyn Neilsen sank five, three-point baskets and scored 17 points to lead BV.
Leah Cooper added 14 points and six boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which trailed 42-30 going into the fourth.
Boys’ results
Shane Reineke’s BV squad won its 10th consecutive game with Thursday’s 13-point win on the road.
After leading by seven at halftime, BV took a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Four BV boys reached double figures on the night.
Gavin Reineke led the way with 11 points, adding seven rebounds and four steals.
Dylan Berens had 10 points, eight boards and three assists.
Lucas Berens also had 10 points, four boards, four assists and two shot blocks, while Jaidan Ten Eyck finished with 10 points and four assists in the win.
Kyle Hast chipped in with eight points, five boards and two steals for the Bulldogs.
